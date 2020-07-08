All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 5823 TODDINGTON RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
5823 TODDINGTON RD
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:17 AM

5823 TODDINGTON RD

5823 Toddington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5823 Toddington Road, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH 1549 SF IN ATASCOCITA TRAILS - RECENTLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH WITH 1549 SF IN ATASCOCITA TRAILS

(RLNE4412730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5823 TODDINGTON RD have any available units?
5823 TODDINGTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 5823 TODDINGTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
5823 TODDINGTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5823 TODDINGTON RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 5823 TODDINGTON RD is pet friendly.
Does 5823 TODDINGTON RD offer parking?
No, 5823 TODDINGTON RD does not offer parking.
Does 5823 TODDINGTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5823 TODDINGTON RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5823 TODDINGTON RD have a pool?
No, 5823 TODDINGTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 5823 TODDINGTON RD have accessible units?
No, 5823 TODDINGTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 5823 TODDINGTON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5823 TODDINGTON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5823 TODDINGTON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5823 TODDINGTON RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch