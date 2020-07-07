5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 baths, 2,016 sq. ft. home in Humble, TX! Open concept floor plan. Spacious living/formal dining area. Lovely galley kitchen with plenty of counter space and lot of cabinets. Breakfast area leading to back patio. Master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Private backyard with wood deck. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



