Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive

5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed, 2 baths, 2,016 sq. ft. home in Humble, TX! Open concept floor plan. Spacious living/formal dining area. Lovely galley kitchen with plenty of counter space and lot of cabinets. Breakfast area leading to back patio. Master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Private backyard with wood deck. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive have any available units?
5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive have?
Some of 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive offer parking?
No, 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive have a pool?
No, 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive have accessible units?
No, 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5506 Enchanted Timbers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

