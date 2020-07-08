This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Humble has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have any available units?
5447 Fawn Trail Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have?
Some of 5447 Fawn Trail Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5447 Fawn Trail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5447 Fawn Trail Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5447 Fawn Trail Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln offers parking.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have a pool?
No, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have accessible units?
No, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln has units with air conditioning.
