All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 5447 Fawn Trail Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
5447 Fawn Trail Ln
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:59 PM

5447 Fawn Trail Ln

5447 Fawn Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5447 Fawn Trail Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Humble has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have any available units?
5447 Fawn Trail Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have?
Some of 5447 Fawn Trail Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5447 Fawn Trail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5447 Fawn Trail Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5447 Fawn Trail Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln offers parking.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have a pool?
No, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have accessible units?
No, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5447 Fawn Trail Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5447 Fawn Trail Ln has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch