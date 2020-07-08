All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:22 AM

5419 Trail Timbers Drive

5419 Trail Timber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5419 Trail Timber Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,865 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5912885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 Trail Timbers Drive have any available units?
5419 Trail Timbers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 5419 Trail Timbers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Trail Timbers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Trail Timbers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5419 Trail Timbers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 5419 Trail Timbers Drive offer parking?
No, 5419 Trail Timbers Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5419 Trail Timbers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5419 Trail Timbers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Trail Timbers Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5419 Trail Timbers Drive has a pool.
Does 5419 Trail Timbers Drive have accessible units?
No, 5419 Trail Timbers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Trail Timbers Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5419 Trail Timbers Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5419 Trail Timbers Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5419 Trail Timbers Drive has units with air conditioning.

