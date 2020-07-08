All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5327 Enchanted Mist Drive

Location

5327 Enchanted Mist Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,739 sf home is located in Humble, TX. This home features beautiful hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 to schedule a Self-Tour or Apply Online at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; a $250 pet fee per pet will apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive have any available units?
5327 Enchanted Mist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive have?
Some of 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5327 Enchanted Mist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive offers parking.
Does 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive have a pool?
No, 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive have accessible units?
No, 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5327 Enchanted Mist Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

