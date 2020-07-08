Rent Calculator
4927 Woodland Meadows Lane
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4927 Woodland Meadows Lane
4927 Woodland Meadows Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
4927 Woodland Meadows Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Excellent 1 story to call HOME! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with great yard space. All counter tops have been updated to granite, laminate wood flooring through out. Open floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane have any available units?
4927 Woodland Meadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atascocita, TX
.
What amenities does 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane have?
Some of 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4927 Woodland Meadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atascocita
.
Does 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane offers parking.
Does 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane have a pool?
No, 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane has accessible units.
Does 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4927 Woodland Meadows Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
