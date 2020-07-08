4927 Woodland Meadows Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Excellent 1 story to call HOME! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with great yard space. All counter tops have been updated to granite, laminate wood flooring through out. Open floor plan.