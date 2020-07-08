Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
4855 Blue Spruce Hill St
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4855 Blue Spruce Hill St
4855 Blue Spruce Hill Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4855 Blue Spruce Hill Street, Atascocita, TX 77346
Amenities
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
- HOME IS MOVE IN READY!!! NEAR LAKE HOUSTON, PARKS AND GOLFING! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A LOT OF SPACE, WALK-IN CLOSETS, AND LOW MAINTENANCE!! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! THIS WONT LAST LONG!!!
(RLNE4851064)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St have any available units?
4855 Blue Spruce Hill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atascocita, TX
.
Is 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
4855 Blue Spruce Hill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St pet-friendly?
No, 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atascocita
.
Does 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St offer parking?
No, 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St does not offer parking.
Does 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St have a pool?
No, 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St have accessible units?
No, 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4855 Blue Spruce Hill St does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
