Atascocita, TX
3803 Woodlace Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3803 Woodlace Drive

3803 Woodlace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3803 Woodlace Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Houston, Tx. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,903 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 Woodlace Drive have any available units?
3803 Woodlace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 3803 Woodlace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3803 Woodlace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 Woodlace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 Woodlace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3803 Woodlace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3803 Woodlace Drive offers parking.
Does 3803 Woodlace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 Woodlace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 Woodlace Drive have a pool?
No, 3803 Woodlace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3803 Woodlace Drive have accessible units?
No, 3803 Woodlace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 Woodlace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 Woodlace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3803 Woodlace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3803 Woodlace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

