Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
3742 Liles Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3742 Liles Lane

3742 Liles Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3742 Liles Lane, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,069 sf home is located in Humble, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3742 Liles Lane have any available units?
3742 Liles Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 3742 Liles Lane have?
Some of 3742 Liles Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3742 Liles Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3742 Liles Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3742 Liles Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3742 Liles Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3742 Liles Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3742 Liles Lane offers parking.
Does 3742 Liles Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3742 Liles Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3742 Liles Lane have a pool?
No, 3742 Liles Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3742 Liles Lane have accessible units?
No, 3742 Liles Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3742 Liles Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3742 Liles Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3742 Liles Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3742 Liles Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

