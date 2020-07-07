All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

3711 Atascocita Elm Drive

3711 Atascocita Road · No Longer Available
Location

3711 Atascocita Road, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive have any available units?
3711 Atascocita Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive have?
Some of 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Atascocita Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 Atascocita Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

