Atascocita, TX
3627 Village Grove Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3627 Village Grove Drive

3627 Village Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3627 Village Grove Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,691 sf home is located in Humble, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 Village Grove Drive have any available units?
3627 Village Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 3627 Village Grove Drive have?
Some of 3627 Village Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3627 Village Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3627 Village Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 Village Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3627 Village Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3627 Village Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3627 Village Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 3627 Village Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3627 Village Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 Village Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 3627 Village Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3627 Village Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3627 Village Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 Village Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3627 Village Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3627 Village Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3627 Village Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

