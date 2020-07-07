All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:28 PM

3603 Atascocita Vale Dr

3603 Atascocita Road · No Longer Available
Location

3603 Atascocita Road, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
microwave
range
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr have any available units?
3603 Atascocita Vale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr have?
Some of 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Atascocita Vale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr offers parking.
Does 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr have a pool?
No, 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr have accessible units?
No, 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3603 Atascocita Vale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

