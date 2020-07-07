All apartments in Atascocita
3303 Atascocita Elm Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:34 AM

3303 Atascocita Elm Drive

3303 Atascocita Road
Location

3303 Atascocita Road, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is an appealing 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive have any available units?
3303 Atascocita Elm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive have?
Some of 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3303 Atascocita Elm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive offers parking.
Does 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive have a pool?
No, 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive have accessible units?
No, 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3303 Atascocita Elm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

