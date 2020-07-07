All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated January 17 2020

3302 Atascocita Elm Dr

3302 Atascocita Road · No Longer Available
Location

3302 Atascocita Road, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr have any available units?
3302 Atascocita Elm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Atascocita Elm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr offers parking.
Does 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr have a pool?
No, 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr have accessible units?
No, 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 Atascocita Elm Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

