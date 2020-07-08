All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

20914 water point trail

20914 Water Point Trail · No Longer Available
Location

20914 Water Point Trail, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
20914 Water Point (currently not for sale) is located in Kings River Village subdivision in Harris County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20914 water point trail have any available units?
20914 water point trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20914 water point trail have?
Some of 20914 water point trail's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20914 water point trail currently offering any rent specials?
20914 water point trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20914 water point trail pet-friendly?
No, 20914 water point trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 20914 water point trail offer parking?
Yes, 20914 water point trail offers parking.
Does 20914 water point trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20914 water point trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20914 water point trail have a pool?
No, 20914 water point trail does not have a pool.
Does 20914 water point trail have accessible units?
No, 20914 water point trail does not have accessible units.
Does 20914 water point trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 20914 water point trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20914 water point trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20914 water point trail has units with air conditioning.

