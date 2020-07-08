Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 20914 water point trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
20914 water point trail
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20914 water point trail
20914 Water Point Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
20914 Water Point Trail, Atascocita, TX 77346
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
20914 Water Point (currently not for sale) is located in Kings River Village subdivision in Harris County.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20914 water point trail have any available units?
20914 water point trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atascocita, TX
.
What amenities does 20914 water point trail have?
Some of 20914 water point trail's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20914 water point trail currently offering any rent specials?
20914 water point trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20914 water point trail pet-friendly?
No, 20914 water point trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atascocita
.
Does 20914 water point trail offer parking?
Yes, 20914 water point trail offers parking.
Does 20914 water point trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20914 water point trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20914 water point trail have a pool?
No, 20914 water point trail does not have a pool.
Does 20914 water point trail have accessible units?
No, 20914 water point trail does not have accessible units.
Does 20914 water point trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 20914 water point trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20914 water point trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20914 water point trail has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Similar Pages
Atascocita 1 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Atascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
La Porte, TX
Deer Park, TX
Dickinson, TX
Friendswood, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Seabrook, TX
Huntsville, TX
Channelview, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
Sam Houston State University
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch