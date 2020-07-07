All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated September 22 2019 at 10:50 AM

20802 Sweet Violet Court

20802 Sweet Violet Court · No Longer Available
Location

20802 Sweet Violet Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
HIGH & DRY never flooded! Landscaping Maintenance included! Meticulously maintained Village Builder Cambridge plan. Covered front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Custom shutters, beautiful dark laminate flooring, kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, Stainless Steel appliances, refrigerator, washer & dryer INCLUDED. Perfect for entertaining, kitchen open to breakfast room, formal dining room & spacious living room with gas log fireplace, crown molding. Relax in the master retreat featuring a sitting area, his & her sinks, huge walk in closet, separate shower & whirl pool tub. Two additional nice sized bedrooms, plenty of closet space. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with the greenbelt access. Private setting only neighbors on two sides of the home. Approximately 70 miles of greenbelt trails ready for you to explore! Conveniently located with easy access to Beltway 8, 59N, airport, shopping, restaurants, attends Kingwood Schools. Beautiful! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20802 Sweet Violet Court have any available units?
20802 Sweet Violet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20802 Sweet Violet Court have?
Some of 20802 Sweet Violet Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20802 Sweet Violet Court currently offering any rent specials?
20802 Sweet Violet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20802 Sweet Violet Court pet-friendly?
No, 20802 Sweet Violet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 20802 Sweet Violet Court offer parking?
Yes, 20802 Sweet Violet Court offers parking.
Does 20802 Sweet Violet Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20802 Sweet Violet Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20802 Sweet Violet Court have a pool?
Yes, 20802 Sweet Violet Court has a pool.
Does 20802 Sweet Violet Court have accessible units?
No, 20802 Sweet Violet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20802 Sweet Violet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20802 Sweet Violet Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20802 Sweet Violet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20802 Sweet Violet Court does not have units with air conditioning.

