20802 Sweet Violet Court

HIGH & DRY never flooded! Landscaping Maintenance included! Meticulously maintained Village Builder Cambridge plan. Covered front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Custom shutters, beautiful dark laminate flooring, kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, Stainless Steel appliances, refrigerator, washer & dryer INCLUDED. Perfect for entertaining, kitchen open to breakfast room, formal dining room & spacious living room with gas log fireplace, crown molding. Relax in the master retreat featuring a sitting area, his & her sinks, huge walk in closet, separate shower & whirl pool tub. Two additional nice sized bedrooms, plenty of closet space. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac with the greenbelt access. Private setting only neighbors on two sides of the home. Approximately 70 miles of greenbelt trails ready for you to explore! Conveniently located with easy access to Beltway 8, 59N, airport, shopping, restaurants, attends Kingwood Schools. Beautiful! Call today!