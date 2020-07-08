All apartments in Atascocita
20202 Big Timber Court

Location

20202 Big Timber Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,543 sf home is located in Humble, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20202 Big Timber Court have any available units?
20202 Big Timber Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20202 Big Timber Court have?
Some of 20202 Big Timber Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20202 Big Timber Court currently offering any rent specials?
20202 Big Timber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20202 Big Timber Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 20202 Big Timber Court is pet friendly.
Does 20202 Big Timber Court offer parking?
Yes, 20202 Big Timber Court offers parking.
Does 20202 Big Timber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20202 Big Timber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20202 Big Timber Court have a pool?
No, 20202 Big Timber Court does not have a pool.
Does 20202 Big Timber Court have accessible units?
No, 20202 Big Timber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20202 Big Timber Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20202 Big Timber Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20202 Big Timber Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20202 Big Timber Court does not have units with air conditioning.

