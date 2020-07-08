Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 20115 Timber Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
20115 Timber Forest Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:43 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20115 Timber Forest Drive
20115 Timber Forest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
20115 Timber Forest Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Amenities
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home is nearly ready for you to call it home. Tile floors, a great floor plan, right across the street from the park and pool in a family oriented community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20115 Timber Forest Drive have any available units?
20115 Timber Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atascocita, TX
.
Is 20115 Timber Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20115 Timber Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20115 Timber Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20115 Timber Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atascocita
.
Does 20115 Timber Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20115 Timber Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 20115 Timber Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20115 Timber Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20115 Timber Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20115 Timber Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 20115 Timber Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 20115 Timber Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20115 Timber Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20115 Timber Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20115 Timber Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20115 Timber Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Similar Pages
Atascocita 1 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Atascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
La Porte, TX
Deer Park, TX
Dickinson, TX
Friendswood, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Seabrook, TX
Huntsville, TX
Channelview, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
Sam Houston State University
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch