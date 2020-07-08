20007 Big Timber Drive

Amenities
Price: $1475
Security Deposit: $1275
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2013
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range Dishwasher Garbage Disposal
Extras: *** $100 off 1st month rent*** Come take a look at this gorgeous two-story house and make it your next home! The large living room has high ceilings and there's a cute view of it from the balcony at the top of the stairs. The open kitchen is full of cabinets, there's also a cute breakfast bar and more than enough cabinets. This beauty features a cute fireplace, very handy for the coming cold days. 3 spacious bedrooms with carpet floors and ceiling fans. 2.5 roomy baths, 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard ... Do you want to know more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
