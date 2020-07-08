All apartments in Atascocita
20007 Big Timber Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:55 PM

20007 Big Timber Drive

20007 Big Timber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20007 Big Timber Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1154869?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1475
Security Deposit: $1275
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2013
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range Dishwasher Garbage Disposal

Extras: *** $100 off 1st month rent*** Come take a look at this gorgeous two-story house and make it your next home! The large living room has high ceilings and there's a cute view of it from the balcony at the top of the stairs. The open kitchen is full of cabinets, there's also a cute breakfast bar and more than enough cabinets. This beauty features a cute fireplace, very handy for the coming cold days. 3 spacious bedrooms with carpet floors and ceiling fans. 2.5 roomy baths, 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard ... Do you want to know more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20007 Big Timber Drive have any available units?
20007 Big Timber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20007 Big Timber Drive have?
Some of 20007 Big Timber Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20007 Big Timber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20007 Big Timber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20007 Big Timber Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 20007 Big Timber Drive is pet friendly.
Does 20007 Big Timber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20007 Big Timber Drive offers parking.
Does 20007 Big Timber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20007 Big Timber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20007 Big Timber Drive have a pool?
No, 20007 Big Timber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20007 Big Timber Drive have accessible units?
No, 20007 Big Timber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20007 Big Timber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20007 Big Timber Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20007 Big Timber Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20007 Big Timber Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

