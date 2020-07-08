20007 Big Timber Drive

Amenities

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1475

Security Deposit: $1275

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2013

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range Dishwasher Garbage Disposal



Extras: *** $100 off 1st month rent*** Come take a look at this gorgeous two-story house and make it your next home! The large living room has high ceilings and there's a cute view of it from the balcony at the top of the stairs. The open kitchen is full of cabinets, there's also a cute breakfast bar and more than enough cabinets. This beauty features a cute fireplace, very handy for the coming cold days. 3 spacious bedrooms with carpet floors and ceiling fans. 2.5 roomy baths, 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard ... Do you want to know more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



