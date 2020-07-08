This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Humble has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have any available units?
19035 Sandia Pines Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have?
Some of 19035 Sandia Pines Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19035 Sandia Pines Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19035 Sandia Pines Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19035 Sandia Pines Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr offers parking.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have a pool?
No, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have accessible units?
No, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)