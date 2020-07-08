All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 19035 Sandia Pines Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
19035 Sandia Pines Dr
Last updated December 28 2019 at 5:51 AM

19035 Sandia Pines Dr

19035 Sandia Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

19035 Sandia Pines Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Humble has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have any available units?
19035 Sandia Pines Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have?
Some of 19035 Sandia Pines Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19035 Sandia Pines Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19035 Sandia Pines Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19035 Sandia Pines Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr offers parking.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have a pool?
No, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr does not have a pool.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have accessible units?
No, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 19035 Sandia Pines Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19035 Sandia Pines Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch