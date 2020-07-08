Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
19006 Relay Rd
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:17 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19006 Relay Rd
19006 Relay Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19006 Relay Road, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in Atascocita. $2100.00/mo, $2100.00 security deposit. Call Brian at . This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19006 Relay Rd have any available units?
19006 Relay Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atascocita, TX
.
What amenities does 19006 Relay Rd have?
Some of 19006 Relay Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19006 Relay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
19006 Relay Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19006 Relay Rd pet-friendly?
No, 19006 Relay Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atascocita
.
Does 19006 Relay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 19006 Relay Rd offers parking.
Does 19006 Relay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19006 Relay Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19006 Relay Rd have a pool?
No, 19006 Relay Rd does not have a pool.
Does 19006 Relay Rd have accessible units?
No, 19006 Relay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 19006 Relay Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19006 Relay Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 19006 Relay Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19006 Relay Rd has units with air conditioning.
