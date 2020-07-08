All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:12 AM

18927 Jodywood Drive

18927 Jodywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18927 Jodywood Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,575 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5230219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18927 Jodywood Drive have any available units?
18927 Jodywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18927 Jodywood Drive have?
Some of 18927 Jodywood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18927 Jodywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18927 Jodywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18927 Jodywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18927 Jodywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18927 Jodywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18927 Jodywood Drive offers parking.
Does 18927 Jodywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18927 Jodywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18927 Jodywood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18927 Jodywood Drive has a pool.
Does 18927 Jodywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 18927 Jodywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18927 Jodywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18927 Jodywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18927 Jodywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18927 Jodywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

