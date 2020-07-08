All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated February 1 2020 at 9:02 PM

18927 Droitwich Drive

18927 Droitwich Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18927 Droitwich Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom updated home. Granite counters in kitchen and bath. Hard wood, tile and carpet throughout. Updated shower in master bath. Home won't last long!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18927 Droitwich Drive have any available units?
18927 Droitwich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18927 Droitwich Drive have?
Some of 18927 Droitwich Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18927 Droitwich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18927 Droitwich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18927 Droitwich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18927 Droitwich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18927 Droitwich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18927 Droitwich Drive offers parking.
Does 18927 Droitwich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18927 Droitwich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18927 Droitwich Drive have a pool?
No, 18927 Droitwich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18927 Droitwich Drive have accessible units?
No, 18927 Droitwich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18927 Droitwich Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18927 Droitwich Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18927 Droitwich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18927 Droitwich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
