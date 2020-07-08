All apartments in Atascocita
18926 Pine Trace Court
18926 Pine Trace Court

Location

18926 Pine Trace Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Lovely 4/2/2 in great neighborhood. Move in ready by 4/27/19. Great location - walking distance to both elementary and middle schools. Nice quiet cul de sac street. Laminate wood look flooring in living & dining room area (not in pictures). Brand new carpet in all bedrooms! Painting interior & updating kitchen now (April 19) with all new stainless steel appliances, new grey cabinets (not painted), granite countertops and new flooring (pictures before updates)! Open floorplan with vaulted ceiling in living room and ceiling fans throughout. NO HOUSING ACCEPTED. Rental history required. $1600 deposit due with application to hold home. Poor credit considered with additional deposit. Small pets considered in case by case basis with addt deposit. No more than 6 people to reside in home. $50 app fee per adult in home. Must provide own credit report. Verifiable income requirement of $6000/month. Will pay Realtors 1/2 month rent with no renewals.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18926 Pine Trace Court have any available units?
18926 Pine Trace Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18926 Pine Trace Court have?
Some of 18926 Pine Trace Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18926 Pine Trace Court currently offering any rent specials?
18926 Pine Trace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18926 Pine Trace Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18926 Pine Trace Court is pet friendly.
Does 18926 Pine Trace Court offer parking?
No, 18926 Pine Trace Court does not offer parking.
Does 18926 Pine Trace Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18926 Pine Trace Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18926 Pine Trace Court have a pool?
No, 18926 Pine Trace Court does not have a pool.
Does 18926 Pine Trace Court have accessible units?
No, 18926 Pine Trace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18926 Pine Trace Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 18926 Pine Trace Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18926 Pine Trace Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18926 Pine Trace Court does not have units with air conditioning.

