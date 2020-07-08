18926 Pine Trace Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 4/2/2 in great neighborhood. Move in ready by 4/27/19. Great location - walking distance to both elementary and middle schools. Nice quiet cul de sac street. Laminate wood look flooring in living & dining room area (not in pictures). Brand new carpet in all bedrooms! Painting interior & updating kitchen now (April 19) with all new stainless steel appliances, new grey cabinets (not painted), granite countertops and new flooring (pictures before updates)! Open floorplan with vaulted ceiling in living room and ceiling fans throughout. NO HOUSING ACCEPTED. Rental history required. $1600 deposit due with application to hold home. Poor credit considered with additional deposit. Small pets considered in case by case basis with addt deposit. No more than 6 people to reside in home. $50 app fee per adult in home. Must provide own credit report. Verifiable income requirement of $6000/month. Will pay Realtors 1/2 month rent with no renewals.