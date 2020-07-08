All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 18815 Walden Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
18815 Walden Forest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18815 Walden Forest Drive

18815 Walden Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

18815 Walden Forest Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2942 sq. ft. home in Humble, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful kitchen features tons of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace. Over-sized master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18815 Walden Forest Drive have any available units?
18815 Walden Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18815 Walden Forest Drive have?
Some of 18815 Walden Forest Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18815 Walden Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18815 Walden Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18815 Walden Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18815 Walden Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18815 Walden Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 18815 Walden Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18815 Walden Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18815 Walden Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18815 Walden Forest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18815 Walden Forest Drive has a pool.
Does 18815 Walden Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 18815 Walden Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18815 Walden Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18815 Walden Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18815 Walden Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18815 Walden Forest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch