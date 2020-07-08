18815 Walden Forest Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2942 sq. ft. home in Humble, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful kitchen features tons of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Lovely living room with cozy fireplace. Over-sized master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.