Atascocita, TX
18807 Danalyn Court
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:10 AM

18807 Danalyn Court

18807 Danalyn Court · No Longer Available
Location

18807 Danalyn Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,322 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Saturday, January 11, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spe

(RLNE5225539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18807 Danalyn Court have any available units?
18807 Danalyn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18807 Danalyn Court have?
Some of 18807 Danalyn Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18807 Danalyn Court currently offering any rent specials?
18807 Danalyn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18807 Danalyn Court pet-friendly?
No, 18807 Danalyn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18807 Danalyn Court offer parking?
Yes, 18807 Danalyn Court offers parking.
Does 18807 Danalyn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18807 Danalyn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18807 Danalyn Court have a pool?
No, 18807 Danalyn Court does not have a pool.
Does 18807 Danalyn Court have accessible units?
No, 18807 Danalyn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18807 Danalyn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18807 Danalyn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18807 Danalyn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18807 Danalyn Court does not have units with air conditioning.

