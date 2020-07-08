Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
18654 Artesian Way
18654 Artesian Way
18654 Artesian Way
No Longer Available
Location
18654 Artesian Way, Atascocita, TX 77346
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story 3 bedroom with 2 full baths split floor plan. Newly installed tile flooring and fresh paint. Very open floor plan with large family room and nice kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18654 Artesian Way have any available units?
18654 Artesian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atascocita, TX
.
What amenities does 18654 Artesian Way have?
Some of 18654 Artesian Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18654 Artesian Way currently offering any rent specials?
18654 Artesian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18654 Artesian Way pet-friendly?
No, 18654 Artesian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atascocita
.
Does 18654 Artesian Way offer parking?
Yes, 18654 Artesian Way offers parking.
Does 18654 Artesian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18654 Artesian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18654 Artesian Way have a pool?
No, 18654 Artesian Way does not have a pool.
Does 18654 Artesian Way have accessible units?
No, 18654 Artesian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18654 Artesian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18654 Artesian Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18654 Artesian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18654 Artesian Way does not have units with air conditioning.
