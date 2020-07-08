All apartments in Atascocita
Location

18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,526 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5662651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane have any available units?
18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane have?
Some of 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane has a pool.
Does 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18515 Knob Hill Lake Lane has units with air conditioning.

