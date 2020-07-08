Rent Calculator
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:11 AM
18406 Fir Hollow
18406 Fir Hollow Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
18406 Fir Hollow Circle, Atascocita, TX 77346
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Comfortable home ready for move in. Includes nice size rooms, plenty of storage, gameroom, and backyard with covered patio great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18406 Fir Hollow have any available units?
18406 Fir Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atascocita, TX
.
What amenities does 18406 Fir Hollow have?
Some of 18406 Fir Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 18406 Fir Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
18406 Fir Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18406 Fir Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 18406 Fir Hollow is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atascocita
.
Does 18406 Fir Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 18406 Fir Hollow offers parking.
Does 18406 Fir Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18406 Fir Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18406 Fir Hollow have a pool?
No, 18406 Fir Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 18406 Fir Hollow have accessible units?
No, 18406 Fir Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 18406 Fir Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18406 Fir Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does 18406 Fir Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 18406 Fir Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
