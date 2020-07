Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Cute one story home on a quiet street that has been freshly painted, all carpet has been replaced and vinyl plank flooring has been added to the kitchen, breakfast area and second bath. This home has a split floorplan with a dining room, a cozy den with fireplace, a bright kitchen and breakfast area. Large master bedroom and bath with double sinks and seperate bath and shower. Ready for move-in.