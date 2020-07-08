All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:57 AM

17914 Juniper Green Trail

17914 Juniper Green Trail · No Longer Available
Location

17914 Juniper Green Trail, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,805 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5726417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17914 Juniper Green Trail have any available units?
17914 Juniper Green Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17914 Juniper Green Trail have?
Some of 17914 Juniper Green Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17914 Juniper Green Trail currently offering any rent specials?
17914 Juniper Green Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17914 Juniper Green Trail pet-friendly?
No, 17914 Juniper Green Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17914 Juniper Green Trail offer parking?
Yes, 17914 Juniper Green Trail offers parking.
Does 17914 Juniper Green Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17914 Juniper Green Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17914 Juniper Green Trail have a pool?
Yes, 17914 Juniper Green Trail has a pool.
Does 17914 Juniper Green Trail have accessible units?
No, 17914 Juniper Green Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 17914 Juniper Green Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17914 Juniper Green Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 17914 Juniper Green Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17914 Juniper Green Trail has units with air conditioning.

