17618 Bridger Bend Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

EXECUTIVE STYLE ONE STORY IN GATED COMMUNITY OF EAGLE SPRINGS. ARCHES AND ART NICHES THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE STUDY WITH WOOD FLOORS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET/COUNTER SPACE. SITTING AREA IN MASTER SUITE. VERSATILE EXTRA ROOM FEATURES BUILT-IN DESK. COVERED PATIO IN BACK. LAWN SERVICE PROVIDED IN FRONT BY HOA. BEAUTIFUL HOME!