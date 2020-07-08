All apartments in Atascocita
17618 Bridger Bend Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:38 PM

17618 Bridger Bend Lane

17618 Bridger Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17618 Bridger Bend Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
EXECUTIVE STYLE ONE STORY IN GATED COMMUNITY OF EAGLE SPRINGS. ARCHES AND ART NICHES THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE STUDY WITH WOOD FLOORS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET/COUNTER SPACE. SITTING AREA IN MASTER SUITE. VERSATILE EXTRA ROOM FEATURES BUILT-IN DESK. COVERED PATIO IN BACK. LAWN SERVICE PROVIDED IN FRONT BY HOA. BEAUTIFUL HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17618 Bridger Bend Lane have any available units?
17618 Bridger Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17618 Bridger Bend Lane have?
Some of 17618 Bridger Bend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17618 Bridger Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17618 Bridger Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17618 Bridger Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17618 Bridger Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17618 Bridger Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17618 Bridger Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 17618 Bridger Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17618 Bridger Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17618 Bridger Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 17618 Bridger Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17618 Bridger Bend Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 17618 Bridger Bend Lane has accessible units.
Does 17618 Bridger Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17618 Bridger Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17618 Bridger Bend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17618 Bridger Bend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

