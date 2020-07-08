EXECUTIVE STYLE ONE STORY IN GATED COMMUNITY OF EAGLE SPRINGS. ARCHES AND ART NICHES THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE STUDY WITH WOOD FLOORS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET/COUNTER SPACE. SITTING AREA IN MASTER SUITE. VERSATILE EXTRA ROOM FEATURES BUILT-IN DESK. COVERED PATIO IN BACK. LAWN SERVICE PROVIDED IN FRONT BY HOA. BEAUTIFUL HOME!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17618 Bridger Bend Lane have any available units?
17618 Bridger Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17618 Bridger Bend Lane have?
Some of 17618 Bridger Bend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17618 Bridger Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17618 Bridger Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.