All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 17527 Crestline Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
17527 Crestline Road
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:31 PM

17527 Crestline Road

17527 Crestline Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

17527 Crestline Road, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3bd 2ba one-story home with updated granite counters and baths! Huge backyard! This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17527 Crestline Road have any available units?
17527 Crestline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17527 Crestline Road have?
Some of 17527 Crestline Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17527 Crestline Road currently offering any rent specials?
17527 Crestline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17527 Crestline Road pet-friendly?
No, 17527 Crestline Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17527 Crestline Road offer parking?
Yes, 17527 Crestline Road offers parking.
Does 17527 Crestline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17527 Crestline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17527 Crestline Road have a pool?
No, 17527 Crestline Road does not have a pool.
Does 17527 Crestline Road have accessible units?
No, 17527 Crestline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17527 Crestline Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17527 Crestline Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17527 Crestline Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17527 Crestline Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch