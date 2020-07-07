All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

17442 Wigeon Way Dr

17442 Wigeon Way Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17442 Wigeon Way Dr, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17442 Wigeon Way Dr have any available units?
17442 Wigeon Way Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17442 Wigeon Way Dr have?
Some of 17442 Wigeon Way Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17442 Wigeon Way Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17442 Wigeon Way Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17442 Wigeon Way Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17442 Wigeon Way Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17442 Wigeon Way Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17442 Wigeon Way Dr offers parking.
Does 17442 Wigeon Way Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17442 Wigeon Way Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17442 Wigeon Way Dr have a pool?
No, 17442 Wigeon Way Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17442 Wigeon Way Dr have accessible units?
No, 17442 Wigeon Way Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17442 Wigeon Way Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17442 Wigeon Way Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17442 Wigeon Way Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17442 Wigeon Way Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

