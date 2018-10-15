All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 17403 Hayley Springs Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
17403 Hayley Springs Ct
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:35 AM

17403 Hayley Springs Ct

17403 Hayley Springs Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

17403 Hayley Springs Court, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Chamberlain plan is a beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets, breakfast room and formal dining room. Downstairs master bedroom offers spacious walk-in closet. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17403 Hayley Springs Ct have any available units?
17403 Hayley Springs Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17403 Hayley Springs Ct have?
Some of 17403 Hayley Springs Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17403 Hayley Springs Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17403 Hayley Springs Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17403 Hayley Springs Ct pet-friendly?
No, 17403 Hayley Springs Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17403 Hayley Springs Ct offer parking?
Yes, 17403 Hayley Springs Ct offers parking.
Does 17403 Hayley Springs Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17403 Hayley Springs Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17403 Hayley Springs Ct have a pool?
No, 17403 Hayley Springs Ct does not have a pool.
Does 17403 Hayley Springs Ct have accessible units?
No, 17403 Hayley Springs Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17403 Hayley Springs Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17403 Hayley Springs Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 17403 Hayley Springs Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 17403 Hayley Springs Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch