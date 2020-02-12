All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
17306 Blackstone Trails Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:21 PM

17306 Blackstone Trails Drive

17306 Blackstone Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

17306 Blackstone Trail Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Sabrina floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home. Split floor plan with large family room overlooking kitchen and convenient breakfast/kitchen combo perfect for entertaining. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2014

Deposits: 1510.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive have any available units?
17306 Blackstone Trails Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17306 Blackstone Trails Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive offers parking.
Does 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive have a pool?
No, 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17306 Blackstone Trails Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch