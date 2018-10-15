All apartments in Atascocita
16815 Shrub Oak Drive

16815 Shrub Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16815 Shrub Oak Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and approximately 1,652 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, February 02, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include sp

(RLNE5230134)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16815 Shrub Oak Drive have any available units?
16815 Shrub Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 16815 Shrub Oak Drive have?
Some of 16815 Shrub Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16815 Shrub Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16815 Shrub Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16815 Shrub Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16815 Shrub Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 16815 Shrub Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16815 Shrub Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 16815 Shrub Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16815 Shrub Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16815 Shrub Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 16815 Shrub Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16815 Shrub Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 16815 Shrub Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16815 Shrub Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16815 Shrub Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16815 Shrub Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16815 Shrub Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.

