Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
15435 Amber Manor Lane
Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:52 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15435 Amber Manor Lane
15435 Amber Manor Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15435 Amber Manor Lane, Atascocita, TX 77044
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have any available units?
15435 Amber Manor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atascocita, TX
.
What amenities does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have?
Some of 15435 Amber Manor Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15435 Amber Manor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15435 Amber Manor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15435 Amber Manor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15435 Amber Manor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atascocita
.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15435 Amber Manor Lane offers parking.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15435 Amber Manor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have a pool?
No, 15435 Amber Manor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have accessible units?
No, 15435 Amber Manor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15435 Amber Manor Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15435 Amber Manor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
