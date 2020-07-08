All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 15435 Amber Manor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
15435 Amber Manor Lane
Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:52 AM

15435 Amber Manor Lane

15435 Amber Manor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

15435 Amber Manor Lane, Atascocita, TX 77044

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have any available units?
15435 Amber Manor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have?
Some of 15435 Amber Manor Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15435 Amber Manor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15435 Amber Manor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15435 Amber Manor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15435 Amber Manor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15435 Amber Manor Lane offers parking.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15435 Amber Manor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have a pool?
No, 15435 Amber Manor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have accessible units?
No, 15435 Amber Manor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15435 Amber Manor Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15435 Amber Manor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15435 Amber Manor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch