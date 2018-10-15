All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15102 Cave Creek Dr

15102 Cave Creek Ct · No Longer Available
Location

15102 Cave Creek Ct, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful street scene, stone accents on brick front. Standard features include tech shield roof decking. Immaculate 5 bedroom with master downstairs on corner lot. Come see this one to admire the beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15102 Cave Creek Dr have any available units?
15102 Cave Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 15102 Cave Creek Dr have?
Some of 15102 Cave Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15102 Cave Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15102 Cave Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15102 Cave Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15102 Cave Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 15102 Cave Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 15102 Cave Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15102 Cave Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15102 Cave Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15102 Cave Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 15102 Cave Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15102 Cave Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 15102 Cave Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15102 Cave Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15102 Cave Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15102 Cave Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15102 Cave Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.

