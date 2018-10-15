Amenities

15002 August Sunset - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1525

Security Deposit: $1325

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1840

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove, Disposal, Dishwasher



Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous property and don't wait to call it home! There is a spacious kitchen with a HUGE window to the living room, it also features plenty of cabinets and countertop space. It has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths! The master bath has a large mirror vanity and built-in shelves. Formal dining and breakfast nook present. Well illuminated, large living area. 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard and more! Priced to lease FAST! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



No Pets Allowed



