All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 14807 Carriage Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
14807 Carriage Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14807 Carriage Park Drive

14807 Carriage Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

14807 Carriage Park Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14807 Carriage Park Drive have any available units?
14807 Carriage Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 14807 Carriage Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14807 Carriage Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14807 Carriage Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14807 Carriage Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14807 Carriage Park Drive offer parking?
No, 14807 Carriage Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14807 Carriage Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14807 Carriage Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14807 Carriage Park Drive have a pool?
No, 14807 Carriage Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14807 Carriage Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 14807 Carriage Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14807 Carriage Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14807 Carriage Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14807 Carriage Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14807 Carriage Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch