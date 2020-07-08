12215 Valley Lodge Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage. Greenbelt behind. Laminated flooring in living areas. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Located minutes from Houston's largest airport (IAH). Shops and dining nearby. Call for appointment today. Pets on case by case.