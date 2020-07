Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled home with quick access to 59, Beltway 8, Lake Houston, and more! Home is on a cul-de-sac with a park located nearby. Home features granite countertops, large open living and dining spaces, brand new vinyl plank floors, and an attached shed area at the back patio. Pet friendly! Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.