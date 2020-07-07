All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 10719 Thorncliff Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
10719 Thorncliff Dr.
Last updated April 1 2019 at 11:53 AM

10719 Thorncliff Dr.

10719 Thorncliff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10719 Thorncliff Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Timberhills. Easy access to BW8 and 59.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3975511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10719 Thorncliff Dr. have any available units?
10719 Thorncliff Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 10719 Thorncliff Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10719 Thorncliff Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10719 Thorncliff Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10719 Thorncliff Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10719 Thorncliff Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10719 Thorncliff Dr. offers parking.
Does 10719 Thorncliff Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10719 Thorncliff Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10719 Thorncliff Dr. have a pool?
No, 10719 Thorncliff Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10719 Thorncliff Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10719 Thorncliff Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10719 Thorncliff Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10719 Thorncliff Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10719 Thorncliff Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10719 Thorncliff Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch