10614 Kentington Oak Dr

Amenities
Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2-bathroom home in Humble. Large open living room, equipped with a washer and dryer, carpet flooring, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a porch, patio and a garage, also a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5887903)