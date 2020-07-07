All apartments in Atascocita
10614 Kentington Oak Dr

10614 Kentington Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10614 Kentington Oak Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2-bathroom home in Humble. Large open living room, equipped with a washer and dryer, carpet flooring, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a porch, patio and a garage, also a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10614 Kentington Oak Dr have any available units?
10614 Kentington Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 10614 Kentington Oak Dr have?
Some of 10614 Kentington Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10614 Kentington Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10614 Kentington Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10614 Kentington Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10614 Kentington Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10614 Kentington Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10614 Kentington Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 10614 Kentington Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10614 Kentington Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10614 Kentington Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 10614 Kentington Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10614 Kentington Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 10614 Kentington Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10614 Kentington Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10614 Kentington Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10614 Kentington Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10614 Kentington Oak Dr has units with air conditioning.

