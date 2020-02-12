All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

10518 Harbor Canyon Drive

10518 Harbor Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10518 Harbor Canyon Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Great 3Bed 2Bath plus living home now available for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive have any available units?
10518 Harbor Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive have?
Some of 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10518 Harbor Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10518 Harbor Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

