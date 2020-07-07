All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 10506 Scenic Cove Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
10506 Scenic Cove Court
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:01 AM

10506 Scenic Cove Court

10506 Scenic Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10506 Scenic Cv, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Humble, TX. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,464 sq ft of living space. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10506 Scenic Cove Court have any available units?
10506 Scenic Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 10506 Scenic Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
10506 Scenic Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10506 Scenic Cove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10506 Scenic Cove Court is pet friendly.
Does 10506 Scenic Cove Court offer parking?
No, 10506 Scenic Cove Court does not offer parking.
Does 10506 Scenic Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10506 Scenic Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10506 Scenic Cove Court have a pool?
No, 10506 Scenic Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 10506 Scenic Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 10506 Scenic Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10506 Scenic Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10506 Scenic Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10506 Scenic Cove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10506 Scenic Cove Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch