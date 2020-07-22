All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
Waterdance I & II
Last updated July 22 2020 at 2:43 PM

Waterdance I & II

Open Now until 5:30pm
400 E Pioneer Parkway · (817) 761-0851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 E Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, TX 76010

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 1022 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0930 · Avail. Sep 10

$940

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 0402 · Avail. Sep 26

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2007 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterdance I & II.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome to great apartment home living in northeast Texas, welcome to Waterdance! Our friendly community is located in Arlington, TX, just minutes from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment hot spots. Our residents enjoy easy access to local highways and Interstates 20 and 30, making their commute around the area easy and enjoyable. If you are searching for a deluxe apartment in a prime location, look no further than Waterdance.

We are proud to offer a wide selection of floor plans with studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent. Enjoy the spacious walk-in closets, an all-electric kitchen, and the convenience of a dishwasher for easy clean-up after meals with family and friends. You will stay comfortable year-round with ceiling fans and central air and heating. Our apartments were uniquely designed to enhance your style of living.

The quality continues outside of your home as well, with community amenities that are sure to please. Enjoy a refreshing dip in one of our resort-style swimming pools or get a jump on your day in the state of the art fitness center. There is also on-site maintenance, a laundry facility, and gated access for your convenience and peace of mind. Call us today to schedule a tour and discover why Waterdance is the best-kept secret in Arlington, Texas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Please Call Office For Details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterdance I & II have any available units?
Waterdance I & II has 21 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterdance I & II have?
Some of Waterdance I & II's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterdance I & II currently offering any rent specials?
Waterdance I & II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterdance I & II pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterdance I & II is pet friendly.
Does Waterdance I & II offer parking?
No, Waterdance I & II does not offer parking.
Does Waterdance I & II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterdance I & II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterdance I & II have a pool?
Yes, Waterdance I & II has a pool.
Does Waterdance I & II have accessible units?
No, Waterdance I & II does not have accessible units.
Does Waterdance I & II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterdance I & II has units with dishwashers.
