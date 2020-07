Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool internet access volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking guest suite lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community tennis court

Vine creates a pinnacle of relaxed, modern, and stress free living. With access to everything Arlington has to offer! Vine's location to the AT&T Stadium, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor and many exciting bars and restaurants all within a 5 mile radius. Here you will find remarkably designed apartment homes to stretch out in. Patios/Balconies and in select units we even offer large Yards. Panoramic views are great for enjoying a morning cup of coffee or unwind after a long day with a glass of wine. Relax by your very own Wood-burning fireplace for added warmth and coziness. Vine offers elegant restroom vanities, with overhead deco-lighting as well as updated faucet and shower fixtures perfect for any beauty regime. Closets are generous for the clothes we hope never go out of style. Ceiling fans come standard, with crown molded baseboards to spread style and character throughout any home. Washer and Dryer Connections are available for your convenience. Also, newly updated onsite washing ...