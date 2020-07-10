All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons

425 East Lamar Boulevard · (817) 438-3874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX 76011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H-415 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit F-187 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit F-184 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit H-404 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit B-433 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit E-355 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
internet access
trash valet
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington. Each luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment home is defined by a spacious floor plan, soaring ceilings, gourmet island kitchens, spa-inspired baths, high-end finishes and delightful extras not found anywhere else. Outside your beautiful home, our amenities will tempt you to relax in the expansive clubhouse, workout in the fully equipped Techno Gym, dream by the resort-style pool, and meander through a lovely, walkable park. Perfectly situated near Interstate 30, Arlington Commons offers easy access to the best attractions the entertainment capital of Texas offers, including the home of the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium and Texas Live, an entertainment complex centered on the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park, which will encompass 200,000 square feet of restaurants and retail alongside a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion. Call today to discover your dream home at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$200
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month, pest control $2/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per apartment
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage.
Storage Details: $50-$150/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons have any available units?
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons has 33 units available starting at $1,229 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons have?
Some of The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons currently offering any rent specials?
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons is pet friendly.
Does The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons offer parking?
Yes, The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons offers parking.
Does The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons have a pool?
Yes, The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons has a pool.
Does The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons have accessible units?
No, The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons does not have accessible units.
Does The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity