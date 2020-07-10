Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park internet access trash valet

Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington. Each luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment home is defined by a spacious floor plan, soaring ceilings, gourmet island kitchens, spa-inspired baths, high-end finishes and delightful extras not found anywhere else. Outside your beautiful home, our amenities will tempt you to relax in the expansive clubhouse, workout in the fully equipped Techno Gym, dream by the resort-style pool, and meander through a lovely, walkable park. Perfectly situated near Interstate 30, Arlington Commons offers easy access to the best attractions the entertainment capital of Texas offers, including the home of the Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium and Texas Live, an entertainment complex centered on the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park, which will encompass 200,000 square feet of restaurants and retail alongside a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion. Call today to discover your dream home at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons.